FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.20

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $6.22. FreightCar America shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 111,859 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FreightCar America by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 222,306 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in FreightCar America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 57,160 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in FreightCar America by 701.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

