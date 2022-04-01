Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading Down 0.3%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.26 ($0.93). Approximately 1,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 43,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of £80.63 million and a PE ratio of 44.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.43.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

