Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading Down 0.3%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.26 ($0.93). Approximately 1,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 43,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.94).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of £80.63 million and a PE ratio of 44.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.43.
Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)
