Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.59

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €58.59 ($64.38) and traded as high as €60.34 ($66.31). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €60.00 ($65.93), with a volume of 469,207 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FME shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($53.52) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.59.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

