Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 77,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,693 shares.The stock last traded at $11.31 and had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Indigo Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4,014.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 541,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,415,000 after purchasing an additional 234,862 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

