Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 77,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,693 shares.The stock last traded at $11.31 and had previously closed at $11.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.