FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.59% of FS KKR Capital worth $35,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 846,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,225. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

