Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $142,454.78 and $1,110.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.35 or 0.07400347 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,462.91 or 0.99943809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,484,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,206,834 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

