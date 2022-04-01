Furucombo Price Up 6% This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Furucombo has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $70,684.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.77 or 0.07406792 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,866.05 or 0.99108144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00045939 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,632,371 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.