FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Bank Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE CADE opened at $29.26 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,277,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,011.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 191,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.56%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.