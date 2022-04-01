FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Issued By Wedbush

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Burford Capital in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Burford Capital stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,038,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 247,489 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Burford Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 199,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,680,000 after buying an additional 124,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About Burford Capital (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

