FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year.

TSE:NGT opened at C$99.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.25 and a 12 month high of C$103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.72 billion and a PE ratio of 54.10.

Newmont ( TSE:NGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.22 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.83%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

