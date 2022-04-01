FY2023 Earnings Forecast for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issued By DA Davidson

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

WSFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of WSFS opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

