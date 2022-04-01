FY2023 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $22,743,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 108,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 173,761 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

