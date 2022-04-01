FY2023 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.50.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$25.41 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

