Fyooz Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (FYZ)

Fyooz (FYZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $116,321.99 and $167,794.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00037356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00109333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

