GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $14.08

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $13.76. GAP shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 33,578 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

