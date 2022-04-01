GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.