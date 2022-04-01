Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Sells $208,175,000.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 1,166,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

