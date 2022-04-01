GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.57 ($47.88).

Several analysts have issued reports on G1A shares. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of G1A opened at €37.31 ($41.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

