Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.45

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 808141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.76%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

