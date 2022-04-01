General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

NYSE GE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.49. 5,577,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,267. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

