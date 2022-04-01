General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $72.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s current price.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

GM opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

