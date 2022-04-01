Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.51 Million

Analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will report $299.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.40 million and the highest is $343.39 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $256.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

