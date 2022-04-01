GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 298,002 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The company has a market cap of $920.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 87.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in GeoPark by 13.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.