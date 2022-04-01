GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 298,002 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $14.94.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $920.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 2,866.8% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 677,563 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth about $3,840,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth about $4,000,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,679 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 58.1% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

