George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.

George Weston stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. George Weston has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

