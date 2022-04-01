GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Trading Up 2.4%

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.95 and last traded at C$40.66. Approximately 309,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 370,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.71.

Several research analysts have commented on GFL shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.63. The stock has a market cap of C$13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.22.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.93%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

