GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 7.9% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. 1,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 94,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. upped their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.
GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.