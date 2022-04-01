GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 7.9% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. 1,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 94,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. upped their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 366,465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 18.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 500,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

