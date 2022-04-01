Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,217 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILT stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $498.11 million, a PE ratio of -176.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

