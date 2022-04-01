Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. 1,719,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in eXp World by 127.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

