Glitch Tops 1-Day Volume of $525,382.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $31.58 million and approximately $525,382.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.55 or 0.07359320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.49 or 1.00010281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046463 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

