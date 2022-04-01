Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,074,553 shares.The stock last traded at $29.50 and had previously closed at $28.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

