Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Shares Down 0.6%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. 36,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 52,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) by 312.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.98% of Global X Hydrogen ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.