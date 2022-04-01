Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $28.28 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

