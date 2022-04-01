Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $652,111.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

