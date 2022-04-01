GoByte Price Tops $0.0111 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $106,335.14 and $178.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

