GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 0.3%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 460,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 844,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial increased their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target (up previously from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.33 million and a PE ratio of 294.00.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

