Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31,651.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Golden Goose has a market cap of $146,165.02 and $31,651.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Golden Goose

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

