Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) versus GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Financial Comparison

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Gopher Protocol alerts:

This table compares Gopher Protocol and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% GBT Technologies -18,850.00% N/A -544.27%

This table compares Gopher Protocol and GBT Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.47 -$51.77 million N/A N/A GBT Technologies $180,000.00 21.32 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

GBT Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Risk & Volatility

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gopher Protocol and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gopher Protocol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

GBT Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gopher Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gopher Protocol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.