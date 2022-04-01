Gossip Coin Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $15,104.67 and $43.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gossip Coin

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

