Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Shares Down 0.4%

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFORU)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.