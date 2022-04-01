Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 401,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,307. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

