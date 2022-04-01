GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,744 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.53% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.
NYSEARCA COMB traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $32.09. 39,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,514. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.
