Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.37. 391,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.71. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $610.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

