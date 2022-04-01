Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.26.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.