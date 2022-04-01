Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.66.

The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78.

In other Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) news, Director David Blaiklock purchased 110,000 shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at C$2,771,958.27.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

