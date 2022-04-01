Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,065 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $360.55 and a 12 month high of $521.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.