Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dover by 4,175.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 174,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dover by 198.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.55. The stock had a trading volume of 636,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,309. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $137.65 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

