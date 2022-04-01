Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,531,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.71. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

