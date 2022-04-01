Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,762,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

